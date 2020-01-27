Home
Arab Health 2020

Let’s connect care, everywhere

Arab Health 2020

January 27-30, 2020

Stand S2D10, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Innovating with you to transform care.

Innovating with you to transform care

Philips helps seamlessly connect people, data and technology to deliver value-based care.

 

At Philips, we’re going beyond the ‘artificial’ in AI by turning data into actionable insights. We’re partnering with healthcare providers, payers and consumers who recognize the evolving need for No bounds Better healthcare.

 

At Arab Health, we will demonstrate how we are uniquely positioned to be your trusted clinical partner in transforming the future of healthcare, together.

See what we are showcasing this Arab Health

Unify your enterprise imaging

The Solutions hub:

We look forward to collaborating with you to improve outcomes, as well as patient and staff experience. Learn how we’ve achieved remarkable results with partners around the world.

Philips innovates with you, our partners in developing and delivering break-through AI-enabled and connected solutions that transform the delivery of care.

Taji – connecting cardiac centers across the Kingdom
Heart Safe City Mekkah

Taji – connecting cardiac centers across the Kingdom

Partnership between Philips and Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia

Connecting 8 hospitals across the Kingdom via a first of a kind integrated cardiovascular system. Patient medical information will be available on demand at the point of care in each one of the connected hospitals to help improve quality access to cardiology care.

Connected Pulse Program

Philips’ Connected Pulse Program helps increase the survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.
Discover our Oncology Solutions
Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation

iQon spectral elite:

The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan.

Unify your enterprise imaging

An Imaging Health Record across service lines improving imaging workflow and enhancing collaboration with referrers and patients.
Clinical transform with Philips eICU
Applications of AI in Healthcare

Clinical transform with Philips eICU

The eICU program is a transformational critical care telehealth program that combines A/V technology, predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting capabilities with Philips’ expertise and over 15 years of proven success.
Personalized care with VitalHealth

Philips population health and chronic disease management platform for personalized care outside of the hospital.
Discover our Oncology Solutions

Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology Solution - digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflows and extending collaboration to help increase diagnostic confidence.
Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation

Philips provides strategic healthcare consulting to help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care.
PerformanceBridge image
IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition

PerformanceBridge: Where insight inspires action

A flexible suite of services to support continuous improvement, and help you find and maximize opportunities to do more with less while maintaining a focus on patient care.
IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition: A proactive partnership

A full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure (like your EMR), enabling you to have a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.
Patient Monitoring: 

Turn insight into action across through monitoring solutions and clinical decision support the hospital.

Azurion with FlexArm:

Experience the full Azurion Image guided therapy set up and discover how its innovative flexible gantry design rotates on no less than 8 axes.
Applications of AI in Healthcare

AI in Healthcare

Discover relevant applications of AI in Healthcare that increase operational efficiency while enhancing clinical decision support and improving patient care.
Did you visit Philips at Arab Health 2019?

Check out the recap

Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 1
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 1
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 2
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 2
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 3
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Day 3
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Recap
Philips at Arab Health 2019 - Recap
AI in Healthcare Power Session
AI in Healthcare Power Session - Jeroen Tas - Live from Dubai - #ArabHealth

Logistics

Venue

 

Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 

Transportation

 

Dubai has a fully integrated public transport system allowing visitors to travel by metro, taxi, bus and car.

The Dubai Metro also allows visitors direct access to the exhibition center. To get to Arab Health by the metro you need to take the RED LINE metro route to the Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station.
 

When travelling by taxi, note that taxis in Dubai do not accept credit cards. Make sure you collect some cash before taking a taxi.

Press inquiries


For Arab Health Press Inquiries, please contact:
Rengin Erdinc
rengin.erdinc@philips.com

