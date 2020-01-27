Arab Health 2020

January 27-30, 2020
Stand S2D10, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre | Dubai, United Arab Emirates
January 27-30, 2020
Stand S2D10, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre | Dubai, United Arab Emirates
At Philips, we’re going beyond the ‘artificial’ in AI by turning data into actionable insights. We’re partnering with healthcare providers, payers and consumers who recognize the evolving need for No bounds Better healthcare.
At Arab Health, we will demonstrate how we are uniquely positioned to be your trusted clinical partner in transforming the future of healthcare, together.
Partnership between Philips and Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia
Connecting 8 hospitals across the Kingdom via a first of a kind integrated cardiovascular system. Patient medical information will be available on demand at the point of care in each one of the connected hospitals to help improve quality access to cardiology care.
Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dubai has a fully integrated public transport system allowing visitors to travel by metro, taxi, bus and car.
The Dubai Metro also allows visitors direct access to the exhibition center. To get to Arab Health by the metro you need to take the RED LINE metro route to the Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station.
When travelling by taxi, note that taxis in Dubai do not accept credit cards. Make sure you collect some cash before taking a taxi.