Recycling passports

Ultrasound

Philips Ultrasound system recycling information:

 

Ultrasound  
Affiniti 50 Model 989605410251
Affiniti 70 Model 989605416151
ClearVue 350 Model 989605388281
ClearVue 550 Model 989605409201
ClearVue 650 Model 989605414681
CX30 Model 989605399451
CX50 Model 989605360181
EnVisor Model 8500-0089
EPIQ 5 Model 989605408541
EPIQ 7 Model 989605386721
HD3 Model 989605349121
HD5 and HD5G Model 989605407911
HD7 Model HD7
HD9 Model 989605375631
HD11 Model 989605325131
HD11XE Model 989605325131
HD15 Model 989605367641
HDI 4000 Model 8500-0087

HDI 5000  

 Model 8500-0060
iE33 Model 8500-0082-01
iU22 Model 8500-0064-02
SONOS 7500 Model 8500-0091
Sparq Model 989605394911

