Please find herewith the recycling passports for Patient Monitoring products.
|Patient Monitors
|
|Efficia CM Patient Monitors
|CM10 -883301, CM12 – 883303, CM100-883300, CM120-883302, CM150-883304
|SureSigns VS2i/VS2+
|
863275, 863276, 863277/863278, 863279
|SureSigns VM1
|
863264, 863265, 863266
|SureSigns VS2
|Models 863079,863080,863081,863082
|SureSigns VS3
|
Models 863069, 863070, 863071,
863072, 863073, 863074
|SureSigns VS4
|Model 863283
|MP2/X2 Patient Monitors
|Models M8102A / M3002A
|Intellivue MP5
|Model M8105A
|IntellivueMP20/MP30
|Models M8001A / M8002A
|IntellivueMP40/MP50
|Models M8003A / M8004A
|IntellivueMP60/MP70
|Models M8005A / M8007A
|IntellivueMP80/MP90
|
Models M8008A / M8010A
|M3
|Model M3046A
|MX40
|Models 865350, 865351, 865352
|MX800
|Model 865240
|ICG Monitor
|
Models 862146 / 453564012601
|CO2 Transducer Sensor
|Model M1460A
|6-Slot Module Rack
|Model M1276A
|Anesthetic Gas Module
|Model M1026B
|15in TFT Touch XGA Display
|
Model M8031A
|17in TFT Touch
|
Model M8033C
|SureSigns VSV Monitor
|
Model M863067
|IntelliVue MX400 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866060
|IntelliVue MX450 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866062
|IntelliVue MX500 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866064
|IntelliVue MX550 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866066
|SureSigns Central CMS 200 Display
|Model 863291
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Display
|Model 863352
|Philips SureSigns Central Printer
|Model 863291-90027
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Printer
|Model 863291-90027
|Monitoring System Speaker Bar
|Model 453564381621
|Philips SureSigns Central
|Model 863291
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System
|Model 863291-90026
|Efficia CMS200 License Keys
|
Model 453564567571, 453564567581, 453564567591,453564591851 453564567601,453564409671
|
Intellivue Telemetry System
|Access Point
|Models M842A / 453563495091
|Access Point Controller
|Models M3171 / 453564009481
|Synchronization Unit
|
Models M4844A / 453564025901
|IntelliVue CL SpO2 Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865215
|IntelliVue CL NBP Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865216
|IntelliVue CL Respiration Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865218
|IntelliVue CL Charging Station Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865220
|IntelliVue CL Transmitter Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865221
|IntelliVue CL Hotspot Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865222
|IntelliVue CL Transmitter Base Station Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865237
|
Telemetry
|Philips Telemetry System Transmitter
|Model M2601A
|Philips Telemetry System Receiver
|Model M2603A
|Philips Telemetry System Mainframe
|Model M2604A
|Philips Telemetry System Line Amplifier
|Model M2606A
|Philips Telemetry System Power Tee
|Model M2607A
|Philips Telemetry System Antenna Combiner
|Model M2608A
|Philips Telemetry System Band Pass Filter
|
Model M2612A
|Philips Telemetry System Frequency Converter
|Model M2616A
|Telemon B
|Model M2636B
|Telemon C
|Model M2636C
|Power Distribution Module
|Models 3166-60000 / M3166A
|Battery Extender
|Model M2601-60189
|PWD Transmitter
|Model 862108
|PWD Transmitter
|
Model 862439
|
General
|CareNet Controller
|Model 7851B
|Battery Reconditioner AGI-3002
|Model M4791A
|Universal Power Converter
|Models M4792A / 453563464761
|USB 2-Channel Recorder
|Models M3176C / 862120
|Thermal Array Recorder Module
|Model 1116B
|4-Channel Thermal Recorder
|
Models M3160A / M3160-60001
|Intellibridge EC40-80
|Model 865056
|Smarthopping 2.4GHz Access Point
|Model 989803171221
|Smarthopping Access Point Controller
|Model 865346
|
Fetal Monitors
|Series 50A/IP Fetal Monitor
|Models M1351A / M1353A
|Series 50XM/XMO Fetal Monitor
|Models M1350B/C
|Avalon CTS Base Station and Transducers
|Model Base Station M2720A
Model Transducers M2725A, M2726A, M2727A
|Avalon FM20/30
|Models M2702A/M2703A
|Avalon FM40/50
|Models M2704A/M2705A
|
Invivo Patient Monitors
|Essential MRI Patient Monitor
|Model 865353
|Expression IP5
|Model 865471
|Expression Patient Monitor
|Model 865214
|Precess Patient Monitor
|
Model 3160, 3160 DCU, 3160 WPU
|4500MRI Pulse Oximeter
|
Model 3109-1 & 3109-3
|Millennia Patient Monitor
|
Model 3155MVS
|Magnitude Patient Monitor
|Model 3150M
|MR400 Product Recycling Passport Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866185
|Expression MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System Rev 30-June-2015
|Model 866120
|
Anesthesia Care
|Dameca MRI508 Rev 3-June-2015
|Model 10651MRI-00
|IntelliSave AX700 Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10623-00
|Siesta i Whispa Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10651-00
|Siesta iTS Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10653-00
|
Medical Consumables & Sensors (MCS)
|Module Charger
|Model 989803191031
