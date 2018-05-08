Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a comprehensive visualization platform that combines sharp image analysis and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution. And these tools — data sharing across multi-specialty, multi-modality and multi-vendor platforms — can be accessed from across your network using centralized software installed on one server. That means a new level of connectivity for clinicians. Since the IntelliSpace Portal is server-based, users across multiple locations gain access to the full range of advanced visualization applications and the related images and patient data — and can get an Integrated, unified view of a patients condition, all on one screen.
Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a comprehensive visualization platform that combines sharp image analysis and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution. And these tools — data sharing across multi-specialty, multi-modality and multi-vendor platforms — can be accessed from across your network using centralized software installed on one server.
That means a new level of connectivity for clinicians. Since the IntelliSpace Portal is server-based, users across multiple locations gain access to the full range of advanced visualization applications and the related images and patient data — and can get an Integrated, unified view of a patients condition, all on one screen.
Sign up for a personalized report to learn how an upgrade to a server-based system could benefit you. Answer a few questions about your current set-up and your AV goals. We'll send you a personalized report including: • The clinical and operational benefits of upgrading your particular environment to a server-based platform • A high-level overview of the financial impact of upgrading to a server-based platform
Sign up for a personalized report to learn how an upgrade to a server-based system could benefit you. Answer a few questions about your current set-up and your AV goals. We'll send you a personalized report including:
• The clinical and operational benefits of upgrading your particular environment to a server-based platform
• A high-level overview of the financial impact of upgrading to a server-based platform
Thank you for your interest in a personalized report. We are happy to tell you more about what an upgrade to IntelliSpace Portal would mean for you. in terms of clinical. operational and financial impact. In order to do this effectively, we ask that you please fill out the quick-scan questions below and provide your contact information, You will get a report from us within a few weeks.
Learn how next-generation Advanced Visualization can specifically help you.
|
|
|
Imaging data is processed and analyzed based on workstation availability, which can cause bottlenecks
|
IntelliSpace Portal offers machine learning as well as prefetch and preprocessing capabilities to streamline your workflow.
|
Users must wait for the right workstation to be available and encounter delays if that workstation is having hardware or software issues
|
Users connect to the vendor-neutral* portal from any hospital location — or even from home
Users connect to the vendor-neutral* portal from any hospital location — or even from home
|
Multiple service contracts and licenses across a series of workstations can disrupt workflow and productivity, impacting efficiency
|
All application and software licenses are managed centrally on the server
References *Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage. (1) Pre-surgical evaluation study performed at UZ Leuven by S. Kovacs, LIZ Leuven, Belgium. 2014. (2) Cardiac comparison study by Dr. J. Bogaert, UZ Leuven, Belgium 2014: comparing Left-ventricle evaluation on EWS and ISP systems (3) Measured in a comparison study. Montpellier, France. 2015 (4) Compared to the Philips EBW v4 x workstation (5) Kadavigere. Malya, M. Rao. V., Read, K. Standardized Results of CT Angiography Obtained with Automated Postprocessing Using a Dedicated Server. A Workflow
References
*Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.
(1) Pre-surgical evaluation study performed at UZ Leuven by S. Kovacs, LIZ Leuven, Belgium. 2014.
(2) Cardiac comparison study by Dr. J. Bogaert, UZ Leuven, Belgium 2014: comparing Left-ventricle evaluation on EWS and ISP systems
(3) Measured in a comparison study. Montpellier, France. 2015
(4) Compared to the Philips EBW v4 x workstation
(5) Kadavigere. Malya, M. Rao. V., Read, K. Standardized Results of CT Angiography Obtained with Automated Postprocessing Using a Dedicated Server. A Workflow
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
لرؤية موقعنا على ويب بأفضل طريقة، استخدم أحدث إصدار من Microsoft Edge أو Google Chrome أو Firefox.