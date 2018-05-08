Is it time for you to switch from a workstation-based AV environment to a server-based platform?

Philips IntelliSpace Portal is a comprehensive visualization platform that combines sharp image analysis and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution. And these tools — data sharing across multi-specialty, multi-modality and multi-vendor platforms — can be accessed from across your network using centralized software installed on one server.

That means a new level of connectivity for clinicians. Since the IntelliSpace Portal is server-based, users across multiple locations gain access to the full range of advanced visualization applications and the related images and patient data — and can get an Integrated, unified view of a patients condition, all on one screen.