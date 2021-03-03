Philips Introduces ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation to Advance Minimally-invasive Spine Procedures

Four high-resolution optical cameras are used to augment the surgical field with 3D cone-beam CT imaging, without the need for additional X-ray. The system combines the view of the surgical field with the internal 3D view of the patient to construct a 3D augmented-reality view of the patient's external and internal anatomy. Consistent tracking of the patient is ensured by video tracking of non-invasive markers placed on the skin. The system then visualizes the tip of the ClarifEye Needle as it is navigated along the planned path in the spine.

