Nov 29, 2020

Philips Launches StyleCare for Salon-type Hair Styling at Home

   

  • Presenting an auto curler and a heated straightening brush packed in one luxurious case
  • Philips’ MoistureProtect and ThermoProtect technologies with Argan oil protect the hair to help keep it shiny
  • Philips StyleCare provides a long-lasting professional hair look without stepping out of the house

Dubai, UAE — Philips announces the launch of StyleCare, a hair grooming pack consisting of an auto curler and a heated straightening brush, both with hair protection features, for a professional hair look every day without visiting the salon.

 

This StyleCare with a curler and straightener in one luxurious case for convenient storage and travel, meets the needs of consumers who are looking for grooming solutions at home to avoid the risk and hassle of stepping out. From bouncy curls to glamourous sheet straight hair, this innovative product offers 27 classy styles for any occasion. Whether for the home, office, a school run or a romantic evening, the StyleCare enables users to create their own unique hair look quickly and easily, in the comfort of their home. 

“At Philips, we always aim to make the life of women easier, especially in these unprecedented times. As a working mom-of-two, I am constantly looking for quick and efficient haircare products that match my lifestyle so that I can always be ready and presentable without having to waste so much time. The Philips StyleCare is my solution to that, it is one of our latest addition to our luxury hair care range that aims to give women the confidence and convenience of various glamourous hair styles from the comfort of their home. By combining both an auto-curler and straightening brush in the StyleCare, we want to ensure that consumers have the maximum choice of trendy long-lasting styles, while at the same time paying special attention to include hair protection technology in both the devices.”

Sibel Yildiz

Marketing Director, Philips Personal Health Middle East and Turkey

 Keeping hair health in mind, Philips’ MoistureProtect and ThermoProtect technologies in both the curler and straightening brush protect hair from overheating by ensuring an optimal temperature while styling. The curling barrel and the brush bristles are also infused with Argan oil to ensure that the hair glides smoothly through the devices and comes out looking shiny.

 

Boost Technology for the Perfect Long-lasting Curls

Understanding the constant pressure on a woman’s time, StyleCare Auto Curler & Heated Straightening Brush has a longer curling barrel that can style twice as much hair in each go, getting done in half the time. The curl boost technology and smart curl guards curl every hair strand evenly at a controlled temperature for longer-lasting curls.

 

The Triple Bristle for Triple the Speed

The paddle-shaped design of the StyleCare’s heated straightening brush is also designed for speed, straightening more hair in one go. The triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting the scalp from heat and providing the right amount of care.

 

The StyleCare is available at Boots pharmacies across the UAE and online through here and www.amazon.ae.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

Beauty Personal care Press release

Contacts

Rengin Erdinc

Senior Brand and Integrated Communications Manager
Philips Middle East & Turkey 

Tel.: +90216 636 15 88

