Philips Launches StyleCare for Salon-type Hair Styling at Home

Keeping hair health in mind, Philips’ MoistureProtect and ThermoProtect technologies in both the curler and straightening brush protect hair from overheating by ensuring an optimal temperature while styling. The curling barrel and the brush bristles are also infused with Argan oil to ensure that the hair glides smoothly through the devices and comes out looking shiny.

Boost Technology for the Perfect Long-lasting Curls

Understanding the constant pressure on a woman’s time, StyleCare Auto Curler & Heated Straightening Brush has a longer curling barrel that can style twice as much hair in each go, getting done in half the time. The curl boost technology and smart curl guards curl every hair strand evenly at a controlled temperature for longer-lasting curls.

The Triple Bristle for Triple the Speed

The paddle-shaped design of the StyleCare’s heated straightening brush is also designed for speed, straightening more hair in one go. The triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting the scalp from heat and providing the right amount of care.

The StyleCare is available at Boots pharmacies across the UAE and online through here and www.amazon.ae.