The Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System and the MR Patient Care Portal 5000 are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. Software enhancements have strengthened the capabilities and security of these products and patient data is now consistently available for caregivers across acuities.

With technology designed specifically for the MRI environment that supports functionality amidst the challenges associated with MR monitoring, Expression systems allow flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.