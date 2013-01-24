إشعار خصوصية Philips Sonicare


تم إجراء آخر تحديث لإشعار الخصوصية هذا في [25]من يوليو، 2019.

تقدم Philips Sonicare ("التطبيق") للمستخدمين في جميع أنحاء العالم نصائح حول كيفية تحسين عاداتهم في تنظيف الأسنان بالفرشاة ("الخدمات"). يستخدم التطبيق البيانات الشخصية التي تم جمعها أو معالجتها بواسطة فرشاة الأسنان المتصلة بـ Philips Sonicare ("الجهاز") و/أو التطبيق.
 

الغرض من إشعار الخصوصية هذا هو مساعدتك في فهم ممارسات الخصوصية لدينا عند استخدام خدماتنا، بما في ذلك البيانات التي نجمعها، ولماذا نجمعها وما الذي نفعله بها، وكذلك حقوقك الشخصية. ينطبق إشعار الخصوصية هذا على البيانات الشخصية التي يتم جمعها أو معالجتها بواسطة الجهاز و/أو التطبيق، والتي يتم التحكم فيها بواسطة أو تحت سيطرة Philips Oral Healthcare، وهي شركة ذات مسؤولية محدودة أو أي من الشركات التابعة لها أو أي فروع لها ("Philips"، أو "تابع لنا", أو "نحن"، أو "فرع لنا").

يرجى أيضًا قراءة إشعار ملفات تعريف الارتباط وشروط الاستخدام، التي تصف الشروط التي تستخدم بموجبها خدماتنا.

ما هي البيانات الشخصية التي يتم جمعها ولأي أغراض تستخدم؟


نقوم باستقبال أو جمع البيانات الشخصية، كما هو موضح بالتفصيل أدناه، عند تقديم خدماتنا، بما في ذلك وقت وصولك إلى التطبيق وتنزيله وتثبيته.    
البيانات الشخصية السرية

نجمع بيانات العناية بالفم التالية:



  • بيانات غسيل أسنانك بالفرشاة التي على جهازك، بما في ذلك بياناتك روتينك اليومي، ومعلومات الجلسة، وبيانات المستشعر مثل وضع الفرشاة وموضعها وحركتها وضغطها. 

  • هدافك التي ترجو تحقيقها من استخدام الفرشاة وعادات/أنشطة العناية بالفم الأخرى (مثل التنظيف والشطف)، إجاباتك على صفحة التخصيص الخاصة بنا في الاستبيان الداخلي ومنطقة التركيز (مثل تراكم البلاك، ومناطق النزيف، وانحسار اللثة، والتجويفات المحتملة); ومكان بداية التنظيف بالفرشاة (أي المكان في فمك الذي تريد أن تبدأ بالتنظيف فيه بالفرشاة). 

    نحن نجمع هذه البيانات لتزويدك بالخدمات، بما في ذلك تقديم الملاحظات والتوجيه في نفس الوقت الذي تقوم فيه بالتنظيف بالفرشاة؛ وتوفير برنامج مخصص لك للتصدي الفوري للأماكن المتروكة دون تنظيف؛ وتتبع فعالية رأس الفرشاة وتنبيهك بوقت استبدال رأس الفرشاة؛ وإرسال تذكيرات بموعد استخدام غسول الفم أو تنظيف اللسان. نستخدم أيضًا بيانات العناية بالفم الخاصة بك لتطوير منتجات وخدمات جديدة لك.  |


حيثما تريد استقبال "توصيات التطبيقات" الخاصة بمنتجات Philips، نقوم بمعالجة بيانات العناية بالفم الخاصة بك لاقتراح المنتجات لك ومساعدتك في الحصول على نتائج أفضل.

قبل جمع أي بيانات سرية، سنبلغك ونطلب موافقتك الصريحة وفقًا للمادة 9.2.أ. من اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679. بخلاف ما هو مذكور أعلاه، نرجو منك عدم إرسال أي بيانات شخصية سرية أو الكشف عنها (مثل أرقام الضمان الاجتماعي أو المعلومات المتعلقة بالأصل العرقي أو الإثني أو الآراء السياسية أو المعتقدات الدينية أو الفلسفية أو غيرها من المعتقدات أو توجهات الصحة أو الحياة الجنسية أو الميل الجنسي، أو القياسات الحيوية أو الخصائص الوراثية أو الخلفية الجنائية أو عضوية النقابات) لنا، على أو من خلال التطبيق، أو بأي وسيلة أخرى.

 

بيانات الحساب

نقوم بجمع بياناتك الشخصية عند إنشاء حساب. يمكنك تسجيل الدخول إلى التطبيق باستخدام حساب MyPhilips أو باستخدام ملف تعريف وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاص بك. قد تتضمن البيانات الشخصية التي نجمعها اسمك وعنوان بريدك الإلكتروني والبلد واللغة وكلمة المرور. بالنسبة لمستخدمي الصين، نجمع أرقام هواتف المستخدمين.


 

  • هدافك التي ترجو تحقيقها من استخدام الفرشاة وعادات/أنشطة العناية بالفم الأخرى (مثل التنظيف والشطف)، إجاباتك على صفحة التخصيص الخاصة بنا في الاستبيان الداخلي ومنطقة الترك إذا اخترت تسجيل الدخول عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، فقد تتضمن البيانات الشخصية التي نجمعها ملفك الشخصي العام الأساسي (على سبيل المثال، صورة الملف الشخصي، والمعرّف، والجنس، ورابط الملف الشخصي، وتاريخ الميلاد، والصفحة الرئيسية، والموقع) والبريد الإلكتروني.  وفي هذه الحالة، قد يقوم مزود وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بجمع معلومات عن ما إذا كنت تستخدم التطبيق وتقوم بتسجيل الدخول باستخدام حساب وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاص بك. يرجى قراءة إشعار خصوصية مزود وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي (على سبيل المثال, فيسبوك, جوجل) للتعرف على ممارسات الخصوصية الخاصة بهم، بما في ذلك نوع البيانات الشخصية التي يجمعونها وكيفية استخدامها ومعالجتها وحمايتها.

  • يتم استخدام البيانات الشخصية التي يتم جمعها لإنشاء حسابك وإدارته. يمكنك استخدام حسابك لتسجيل الدخول بأمان إلى التطبيق. إذا قمت بإنشاء حساب MyPhilips لتسجيل الدخول إلى التطبيق، فسوف نرسل لك رسالة بريد إلكتروني ترحيبية للتحقق من اسم المستخدم وكلمة المرور، للتواصل معك للرد على استفساراتك، أو لإرسال الإعلانات المتعلقة بالخدمة بدقة، أو إجراء اتصالات تسويقية مباشرة لك في إذا قمت بالاشتراك. يمكنك أيضًا استخدام حساب MyPhilips لطلب منتج أو خدمة من Philips، والمشاركة في عرض ترويجي أو لعبة، والمشاركة في نشاط في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ذات الصلة بالعرض الترويجي من Philips (على سبيل المثال النقر فوق "أعجبني" أو "مشاركة")، والمشاركة في اختبار المنتجات أو الدراسات الاستقصائية.

    نظرًا لأننا نستخدم بيانات حسابك لتوفير الخدمات، فإننا نعتبر أن هذه المعالجة ضرورية لتنفيذ العقد الذي تكون طرفًا فيه ويكون قانونيًا بموجب المادة 6.1. (ب) من اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.


بيانات الجهاز

يجوز لنا جمع معلومات خاصة بالجهاز عند تثبيت الجهاز أو الوصول إليه أو استخدامه، بما في ذلك رقم جهاز المستخدم الفريد الخاص بك. 

 

يسجل التطبيق أيضًا (1) وقت استخدام جهازك ومستوى البطارية؛ و(2) نوع وعمر رأس الفرشاة.  

نستخدم هذه البيانات لتوصيل جهازك بالتطبيق، وتتبع فعالية رأس الفرشاة وتنبيهك عند الحاجة لاستبدال رأس الفرشاة.
 

نظرًا لأن بيانات الجهاز (الأجهزة) الخاص بك تتم معالجتها فقط لأغراض الخدمات، فإننا نعتبر أن هذه المعالجة ضرورية لتنفيذ العقد الذي تكون طرفًا فيه ويكون قانونيًا بموجب المادة 6.1 (ب) من اللوائح (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.

ملفات تعريف الارتباط (Cookies)

وفي بعض البلدان، نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط أو العلامات أو التقنيات المماثلة ("ملفات تعريف الارتباط") لتشغيل خدماتنا وتوفيرها وتحسينها وفهمها وتخصيصها. تسمح لنا ملفات تعريف الارتباط بالتعرف على جهازك المحمول وجمع بياناتك الشخصية بما في ذلك رقم جهاز المستخدم الفريد الخاص بك، أو عنوان IP لجهازك المحمول، أو نوع متصفح الإنترنت لجهازك المحمول، أو نظام التشغيل الذي تستخدمه، أوبيانات الجلسة والاستخدام، أو معلومات الأداء المتعلق بالخدمة، وهي معلومات حول استخدامك للتطبيق.



سنطلب موافقتك قبل استخدام ملفات تعريف الارتباط.  لمزيد من المعلومات حول استخدام ملفات تعريف الارتباط في هذا التطبيق، يرجى قراءة إشعارات ملفات تعريف الارتباط الخاصة بنا، والتي يمكنك العثور عليها ضمن إعدادات الخصوصية للتطبيق.

معلومات المعاملات

إذا كنت تدفع مقابل لخدماتنا، فقد نتلقى معلومات وتأكيدات، مثل إيصالات الدفع، بما في ذلك متاجر التطبيقات أو الجهات الخارجية الأخرى التي تعالج دفعتك.

دعم العملاء

 

عندما تحتاج إلى دعم العملاء، قد نطلب منك تزويدنا بالمعلومات المتعلقة باستخدامك لخدماتنا، بما في ذلك تفاعلك مع Philips، وكيفية الاتصال بك حتى نتمكن من توفير الدعم المطلوب. نحن ندير خدماتنا ونوفرها، بما في ذلك توفير دعم العملاء، وتحسين خدماتنا وإصلاحها وتخصيصها. نستخدم أيضًا معلوماتك للرد عليك عند الاتصال بنا

نحن نعتبر أن معالجة بيانات دعم العملاء الخاصة بك ضرورية لتنفيذ العقد الذي تكون طرفًا فيه ويكون قانونيًا بموجب المادة 6.1 (ب) من اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.
البيانات المجمّعة

قد نجمع بياناتك الشخصية، بما في ذلك بيانات الحساب وملفات تعريف الارتباط، مع البيانات التي يتم جمعها من خلال تفاعلاتك واستخدامك لقنوات Philips الرقمية مثل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومواقع الويب ورسائل البريد الإلكتروني والتطبيقات والمنتجات المتصلة، بما في ذلك عناوين IP وملفات تعريف الارتباط ومعلومات الجهاز المحمول والاتصالات التي تنقر فوقها أو تضغط عليها وتفاصيل الموقع ومواقع الويب التي تزورها.

 

نحن نستخدم البيانات المجمعة الخاصة بك لتحسين المحتوى والوظائف ولتحقيق سهولة استخدام التطبيقات والجهاز (الأجهزة) والخدمات، وكذلك لتطوير المنتجات والخدمات الجديدة. وفي هذه الحالة، نعتبر معالجة بياناتك المجمعة مبنية على مصلحة مشروعة لشركة Philips ومشروعة بموجب المادة 6.1. (و) من اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.  قبل معالجة أي بيانات سرية للأغراض المذكورة في هذا القسم، سنبلغك ونطلب موافقتك الصريحة وفقًا للمادة 9.2.أ. اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.  قد نقوم بتجميع البيانات المجمعة الخاصة بك، وإزالة البيانات الشخصية الفردية، من أجل إنشاء المنشورات والعروض التقديمية والتقارير أو غيرها من الاتصالات (التسويق)، والتي يمكننا استخدامها للأغراض الداخلية والخارجية على حد سواء.
 

إذا اشتركت في استقبال اتصالات ترويجية حول منتجات Philips وخدماتها وأحداثها وعروضها الترويجية التي قد تكون ذات صلة بك بناءً على تفضيلاتك وسلوكك عبر الإنترنت، فقد نرسل إليك الاتصالات الترويجية والتسويقية عبر البريد الإلكتروني والهاتف والقنوات الرقمية الأخرى، مثل تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. لتكون قادرًا على تخصيص الاتصالات وفقًا لتفضيلاتك وسلوكك ولتزويدك بتجربة أكثر صلة بالموضوع وشخصية، قد نقوم بتحليل بياناتك المجمعة.   سنطلب موافقتك قبل إرسال أي اتصالات ترويجية إليك. 

الأذونات

عندما يحتاج التطبيق إلى إذن للوصول إلى أجهزة استشعار جهازك المحمول (مثل الكاميرا أو واي-فاي أو الموقع الجغرافي أو تقنية البلوتوث) أو بيانات أخرى (مثل الصور أو جدول الأعمال أو جهات الاتصال) لأغراض الخدماتسنطلب موافقتك.


  • تقنية البلوتوث.  يتطلب التطبيق الاتصال بالبلوتوث لتوصيل الجهاز بالتطبيق. يمكنك في أي وقت حظر الاتصال بالبلوتوث الخاص بك من خلال إعدادات جهازك المحمول.

  • الموقع. تتطلب أنظمة تشغيل أندرويد موقعًا جغرافيًا تقريبيًا للاتصال بجهازك.

     تتطلب أنظمة تشغيل آي أو إس تحديد الموقع الجغرافي للتعرف على الوقت الذي يكون فيه التطبيق والجهاز قريبين. ومع ذلك، لن تقوم Philips بمعالجة هذه البيانات بأي طريقة.  ستبقى البيانات مخزنة في التطبيق على جهازك المحمول، حيث لن تتمكن Philips من الوصول إليها. إذا قمت بحذف الملف الشخصي و/أو التطبيق الخاص بك، فسيتم حذف البيانات من جهازك المحمول.

    يمكنك في أي وقت حظر الوصول إلى الموقع الجغرافي من خلال إعدادات جهازك المحمول.

  • الملفات. يتطلب التطبيق الوصول إلى ملفات الجهاز المحمول لتخزين تكوينات اللغة والملفات الأخرى التي يستخدمها التطبيق للتشغيل (مثل الرسومات أو ملفات الوسائط أو أصول البرامج الكبيرة الأخرى). إذا قمت بحذف التطبيق، فسيتم حذف البيانات من جهازك المحمول. 
     
  • يوفي بعض الأحيان يكون الإذن شرطًا مسبقًا تقنيًا لأنظمة تشغيل جهازك المحمول. وفي هذه الحالة، قد يطلب التطبيق إذنك للوصول إلى هذه المستشعرات أو البيانات. ومع ذلك، لن نقوم بجمع هذه البيانات، إلا إذا كانت ضرورية لتقديم الخدمات وبعد موافقتك فقط.
مع من تتم مشاركة البيانات الشخصية؟


قد تقوم Philips بالإفصاح عن بياناتك الشخصية لمقدمي خدمات الطرف الثالث أو شركاء العمل أو الأطراف الثالثة الأخرى وفقًا لإشعار الخصوصية و/أو القانون المعمول به.

 

مقدمو الخدمة

إننا نعمل مع مقدي خدمة تابعين لجهة خارجية لمساعدتنا في تشغيل خدماتنا وتوفيرها وتحسينها وفهمها وتخصيصها ودعمها وتسويقها.
 

يجوز لنا مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية مع مقدمي الخدمة التاليين:

 

  • مقدمو خدمات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والسحابة

يعمل مقدمو الخدمة هؤلاء على توفير الأجهزة والبرامج والشبكات وأدوات التخزين وخدمات المعاملات والتكنولوجيا ذات الصلة اللازمة لتشغيل التطبيق أو توفير الخدمات.

 

  • الدفع

نحن نعمل مع WorldPay، مقدم الخدمة الذي يتعامل مع بياناتك المالية ويعالجها بما يتوافق مع ميزات الدفع في هذا التطبيق, بما في ذلك متاجر التطبيقات أو الجهات الخارجية الأخرى التي تعالج دفعتك.

تطلب Philips من مقدمي الخدمة توفير مستوى كافٍ من الحماية لبياناتك الشخصية على غرار المستوى الذي نقدمه. ونطلب من مقدمي الخدمة التابعين لنا معالجة بياناتك الشخصية فقط وفقًا لتعليماتنا وللأغراض المحددة المذكورة أعلاه فقط، للوصول إلى الحد الأدنى من البيانات التي يحتاجونها لتقديم خدمة معينة، ولحماية أمان بياناتك الشخصية.
 

الجهات الخارجية الأخرى

قد تعمل Philips أيضًا مع جهات خارجية تقوم بمعالجة بياناتك الشخصية لأغراضها الخاصة. إذا قامت Philips بمشاركة البيانات الشخصية مع جهات خارجية تستخدم بياناتك الشخصية لأغراضها الخاصة، فسوف تعمل Philips على إبلاغك و/أو الحصول على موافقتك وفقًا للقوانين المعمول بها قبل مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية. وفي هذه الحالة، يرجى قراءة إشعارات الخصوصية الخاصة بهم بعناية عند إعلامك بممارسات الخصوصية الخاصة بهم، بما في ذلك نوع البيانات الشخصية التي يجمعونها وكيفية استخدامها ومعالجتها وحمايتها.

تبيع Philips أحيانًا بعض الأعمال أو جزءًا منها إلى شركة أخرى. يمكن أن يشمل نقل الملكية هذا نقل بياناتك الشخصية المرتبطة مباشرة بهذا العمل إلى الشركة المشترية. جميع حقوقنا والتزاماتنا بموجب إشعار الخصوصية لدينا يمكن التنازل عنها بحرية من قبل شركة Philips لأي من الشركات التابعة لنا، فيما يتعلق بدمج الأصول أو حيازتها أو إعادة هيكلتها أو بيعها، أو بموجب القانون أو بخلاف ذلك، وقد نقوم بنقل بياناتك الشخصية إلى أي من الشركات التابعة لنا أو الكيانات اللاحقة أو المالك الجديد.
 

بناءً على طلبك، قد نشارك بياناتك الشخصية مع الجهات الخارجية التالية:
 

  • Delta Dental (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فقط)
  • ONVZ (هولندا فقط)
  • Amazon (إذا كانت خدمة DRS من Amazon متاحة في بلدك - راجع مزيد من التفاصيل أدناه).

 

قد تقدم هذه الجهات الخارجية خدماتها الخاصة لك. يجوز لنا مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية مع هذه الجهات الخارجية بناءً على طلبك و/أو وفقًا للقوانين المعمول بها.



خدمات Dash Replenishment من Amazon

في بعض البلدان، نحن ندعم خدمات BrushSync Reorder ("BrushSync"). عند الاشتراك في BrushSync، سيقوم التطبيق بوضع أوامر رأس الفرشاة التلقائية لك عبر خدمة Amazon’s Dash Replenishment ("DRS”). ولهذه الأغراض، سيكون عليك تسجيل الدخول إلى حساب Amazon الخاص بك، وسوف تقدم شركة Amazon خدماتها الخاصة لك. يرجى قراءة الأحكام والشروط وإشعار الخصوصية لشركة Amazon لأنها تتضمن ممارسات الخصوصية الخاصة بها، بما في ذلك نوع البيانات الشخصية التي تجمعها وكيفية استخدامها ومعالجتها وحمايتها.



عندما تقوم بإعداد اشتراكك في BrushSync، فإننا نشارك البيانات التالية مع شركة Amazon: الرقم التسلسلي لجهازك، والطراز (رقم hx) لجهازك، ووقت تركيب رأس فرشاة جديد ("بيانات BrushSync").  لتتبع اشتراكك، نقوم بتخزين معرف عميل Amazon الخاص بك. إذا قمت بإلغاء الاشتراك في BrushSync، فسنحذف معرف العميل هذا.  يمكنك في أي وقت (1) إيقاف أو تغيير الطلبات باستخدام "إعدادات إعادة الطلب" في صفحة My Brush Head الخاصة بالتطبيق؛ و/أو (2) إلغاء أي طلب عبر Amazon.
 

لأن بيانات BrushSync ومعرف عميل Amazon لا تتم معالجتهما إلا للأغراض المذكورة أعلاه عند الاشتراك في BrushSync، نحن نعتبر أن هذه المعالجة ضرورية لتنفيذ العقد الذي تكون طرفًا فيه ويكون قانونيًا بموجب المادة 6.1 (ب) من اللائحة (الاتحاد الأوروبي) 2016/679.

النقل عبر الحدود

قد يتم تخزين بياناتك الشخصية ومعالجتها في أي بلد يكون فيه شركات تابعة لنا أو مقدمي خدمة، وباستخدام الخدمات التي تقر بنقل المعلومات (إن وجدت) إلى بلدان خارج بلد إقامتك، والتي قد تكون لديها قواعد حماية البيانات مختلفة عن قواعد بلدك. وفي بعض الحالات، قد يحق للمحاكم أو وكالات إنفاذ القانون أو الهيئات التنظيمية أو السلطات الأمنية في تلك البلدان الأخرى الوصول إلى بياناتك الشخصية.


إذا كنت موجودًا في المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، فقد يتم نقل بياناتك الشخصية إلى الشركات التابعة لنا أو مزودي الخدمات في البلدان غير الأعضاء في المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية المعترف بها من قبل المفوضية الأوروبية على أنها توفر قدرًا كافٍ من حماية البيانات وفقًا لمعايير المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية (القائمة الكاملة لهذه البلدان متاحة هنا http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). بالنسبة لعمليات النقل من المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية إلى الدول التي لا تعتبرها المفوضية الأوروبية مناسبة، مثل الولايات المتحدة، فقد اتخذنا تدابير كافية، مثل قواعد ربط الشركات لبيانات العميل والمورد والشريك التجاري و/أو الشروط التعاقدية القياسية التي اعتمدتها المفوضية الأوروبية لحماية بياناتك الشخصية. يمكنك الحصول على نسخة من هذه التدابير باتباع الرابط أعلاه أو عن طريق الاتصال بـ privacy@philips.com.

حتى متى سنحافظ على البيانات الخاصة بك؟

سنحتفظ ببياناتك الشخصية طالما دعت الحاجة أو كان مسموحًا بذلك على غرار الغرض (الأغراض) التي تم جمع البيانات من أجلها. تشمل المعايير التي نستخدمها لتحديد فترات الاستبقاء لدينا ما يلي: (1) مدة استخدام التطبيق والخدمات؛ أو (2) ما إذا كان هناك التزام قانوني نتعرض له؛ أو (3) ما إذا كان يُنصح بالاحتفاظ بها في ضوء وضعنا القانوني (مثل ما يتعلق بقوانين التقادم أو التقاضي أو التحقيقات التنظيمية المعمول بها).
اختياراتك وحقوقك

إذا كنت ترغب في إرسال طلب للوصول إلى أو تصحيح أو مسح أو تقييد أو الاعتراض على معالجة البيانات الشخصية التي سبق أن قدمتها إلينا، أو إذا كنت ترغب في إرسال طلب لتلقي نسخة إلكترونية من بياناتك الشخصية لأغراض نقلها إلى شركة أخرى (إلى الحد الذي يوفره هذا الحق في إمكانية نقل البيانات إليك بموجب القانون المعمول به)، يمكنك الاتصال بنا على privacy@philips.com. سنقوم بالرد على طلبك طبقًا للقانون المعمول به.



في طلبك، يرجى توضيح البيانات الشخصية التي ترغب في الوصول إليها أو تصحيحها أو محوها أو تقييدها أو الاعتراض على معالجتها. ولحمايتك، قد نقوم فقط بتنفيذ الطلبات المتعلقة بالبيانات الشخصية المرتبطة بحسابك أو عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني أو معلومات الحساب الأخرى التي تستخدمها لإرسال طلبك إلينا، وقد نحتاج إلى التحقق من هويتك قبل تنفيذ طلبك. سنحاول الامتثال لطلبك في أقرب وقت ممكن.

عندما نعتمد على الموافقة على جمع و/أو معالجة بياناتك الشخصية، يمكنك التراجع عن موافقتك في أي وقت، دون التأثير على قانونية المعالجة بناءً على الموافقة قبل التراجع.
 

يرجى ملاحظة أنه في حالة استخدامك (لبعض) اختياراتك وحقوقك، قد لا تتمكن من استخدام خدماتنا كليًا أو جزئيًا بعد الآن.استخدام خدماتنا، كلها أو جزء منها، بعد الآن.

نحن نحمي بياناتك الشخصية

نحن نلتزم بواجبنا في حماية البيانات التي تعهدت بها إلى Philips من التغيير أو الخسارة أو سوء الاستخدام أو الكشف عنها أو الوصول إليها. تستخدم Philips مجموعة متنوعة من تقنيات الأمان والتدابير الفنية والتنظيمية للمساعدة في حماية بياناتك. ولهذا الغرض نلتزم، من بين أمور أخرى، بضوابط الوصول، ونستخدم جدران الحماية والبروتوكولات الآمنة.

معلومات خاصة للوالدين

على الرغم من أن الخدمات ليست موجهة للأطفال، كما هو محدد بموجب القانون المعمول به، فإن سياسة Philips هي الالتزام بالقانون عندما يتطلب إذن الوالدين أو الوصي قبل جمع أو استخدام أو الكشف عن البيانات الشخصية للأطفال. نحن نلتزم بحماية احتياجات خصوصية الأطفال ونشجع الوالدين والأوصياء بشدة على القيام بدور نشط في أنشطة أطفالهم واهتماماتهم عبر الإنترنت.
 

إذا علم أحد الوالدين أو الوصي أن طفله قد زودنا ببياناته الشخصية دون موافقته، فيرجى الاتصال بنا على privacy@philips.com. إذا علمنا أن أحد الأطفال قد زودنا ببيانات شخصية، فسنحذف بياناته من ملفاتنا.

معلومات محلية محددة: حقوق الخصوصية لكاليفورنيا (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

يتيح القسم 1798.83 من قانون كاليفورنيا المدني لعملائنا من المقيمين في كاليفورنيا الطلب والحصول منا، مرة واحدة في السنة، مجانًا، على معلومات حول البيانات الشخصية (إن وجدت) التي كشفنا عنها لجهات خارجية لأغراض التسويق المباشر في السنة التقويمية السابقة. وإذا كان ذلك ممكنًا، ستشمل هذه المعلومات قائمة بفئات البيانات الشخصية التي تمت مشاركتها وأسماء وعناوين جميع الجهات الخارجية التي تبادلنا معها المعلومات في السنة التقويمية السابقة مباشرة. إذا كنت مقيمًا في كاليفورنيا وترغب في تقديم مثل هذا الطلب، فيرجى زيارة موقع الخصوصية الخاص بنا: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

التغييرات في إشعار الخصوصية هذا

قد تتغير خدماتنا من وقت لآخر دون إشعار مسبق لك. ولهذا السبب، لدينا الحق في تعديل أو تحديث إشعار الخصوصية هذا من وقت لآخر. عندما نقوم بتحديث إشعار الخصوصية هذا، سنقوم أيضًا بتحديث التاريخ بأعلى إشعار الخصوصية هذا.
 

ننصحك بمراجعة أحدث إصدار من إشعار الخصوصية هذا بانتظام.
 

سيصبح إشعار الخصوصية الجديد ساري المفعول فور نشره. إذا كنت لا توافق على الإشعار المعدل، يجب عليك تغيير تفضيلاتك، أو التوقف عن استخدام خدماتنا. من خلال الاستمرار في الوصول إلى خدماتنا أو الاستفادة منها بعد سريان هذه التغييرات، فإنك تقر على علمك بذلك وتوافق على إشعار الخصوصية بصيغته المعدلة.

اتصل بنا

إذا كان لديك أي سؤال حول إشعار الخصوصية هذا أو حول الطريقة التي تستخدم بها Philips بياناتك الشخصية، فيرجى الاتصال بمسؤول حماية البيانات لدينا على privacy@philips.com. وإلا يحق لك تقديم شكوى إلى السلطة الإشرافية المختصة في بلدك أو منطقتك.
 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell