مقدمو الخدمة

إننا نعمل مع مقدي خدمة تابعين لجهة خارجية لمساعدتنا في تشغيل خدماتنا وتوفيرها وتحسينها وفهمها وتخصيصها ودعمها وتسويقها.



يجوز لنا مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية مع مقدمي الخدمة التاليين:

مقدمو خدمات تكنولوجيا المعلومات والسحابة

يعمل مقدمو الخدمة هؤلاء على توفير الأجهزة والبرامج والشبكات وأدوات التخزين وخدمات المعاملات والتكنولوجيا ذات الصلة اللازمة لتشغيل التطبيق أو توفير الخدمات.

الدفع

نحن نعمل مع WorldPay، مقدم الخدمة الذي يتعامل مع بياناتك المالية ويعالجها بما يتوافق مع ميزات الدفع في هذا التطبيق, بما في ذلك متاجر التطبيقات أو الجهات الخارجية الأخرى التي تعالج دفعتك.





تطلب Philips من مقدمي الخدمة توفير مستوى كافٍ من الحماية لبياناتك الشخصية على غرار المستوى الذي نقدمه. ونطلب من مقدمي الخدمة التابعين لنا معالجة بياناتك الشخصية فقط وفقًا لتعليماتنا وللأغراض المحددة المذكورة أعلاه فقط، للوصول إلى الحد الأدنى من البيانات التي يحتاجونها لتقديم خدمة معينة، ولحماية أمان بياناتك الشخصية.



الجهات الخارجية الأخرى

قد تعمل Philips أيضًا مع جهات خارجية تقوم بمعالجة بياناتك الشخصية لأغراضها الخاصة. إذا قامت Philips بمشاركة البيانات الشخصية مع جهات خارجية تستخدم بياناتك الشخصية لأغراضها الخاصة، فسوف تعمل Philips على إبلاغك و/أو الحصول على موافقتك وفقًا للقوانين المعمول بها قبل مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية. وفي هذه الحالة، يرجى قراءة إشعارات الخصوصية الخاصة بهم بعناية عند إعلامك بممارسات الخصوصية الخاصة بهم، بما في ذلك نوع البيانات الشخصية التي يجمعونها وكيفية استخدامها ومعالجتها وحمايتها.





تبيع Philips أحيانًا بعض الأعمال أو جزءًا منها إلى شركة أخرى. يمكن أن يشمل نقل الملكية هذا نقل بياناتك الشخصية المرتبطة مباشرة بهذا العمل إلى الشركة المشترية. جميع حقوقنا والتزاماتنا بموجب إشعار الخصوصية لدينا يمكن التنازل عنها بحرية من قبل شركة Philips لأي من الشركات التابعة لنا، فيما يتعلق بدمج الأصول أو حيازتها أو إعادة هيكلتها أو بيعها، أو بموجب القانون أو بخلاف ذلك، وقد نقوم بنقل بياناتك الشخصية إلى أي من الشركات التابعة لنا أو الكيانات اللاحقة أو المالك الجديد.



بناءً على طلبك، قد نشارك بياناتك الشخصية مع الجهات الخارجية التالية:



Delta Dental (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فقط)

(الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فقط) ONVZ (هولندا فقط)

(هولندا فقط) Amazon (إذا كانت خدمة DRS من Amazon متاحة في بلدك - راجع مزيد من التفاصيل أدناه).

قد تقدم هذه الجهات الخارجية خدماتها الخاصة لك. يجوز لنا مشاركة بياناتك الشخصية مع هذه الجهات الخارجية بناءً على طلبك و/أو وفقًا للقوانين المعمول بها.





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة أو أمريكا اللاتينية أو طوكيو أو سيدني والصين. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).