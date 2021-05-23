Philips partners with MOHAP, Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah to support better clinical outcomes with installation of new technology

Importance of Azurion Biplane system and iApps



This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows staff to perform procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience, helping optimize lab performance and providing superior care. Allowing seamless control of all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

By acquiring this unique technology and iApps in the Azurion biplane system, Al Qassimi hospital has upgraded their cath setting to enhance patient care and help expand their clinical services and outcomes.

According to an independently verified study at St. Antonius Hospital in The Netherlands, Philips Azurion enabled a 17% reduction in procedure times, a 12% reduction of in-lab patient preparation time, and a 28% reduction of post procedure lab time, allowing them to treat 1 more patient per day 1

Additionally, the Philips ClarityIQ is an X-ray imaging technology which provides high definition imagine quality at significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators in comparison to the Allura Xper system.

In diagnostic coronary angiography, ClarityIQ technology reduces patient dose up to 75% while maintaining diagnostic image quality, compared to an Allura Xper system 2 a,b, and in EP procedures, ClarityIQ technology reduced patient dose up to 43%, compared to an Allura Xper system 3 a,c . While in diagnostic and interventional neuro procedures, ClarityIQ technology reduces patient dose up to 62% and 65%, respectively, compared to an Allura Xper system 4 a,d. With that being said, the Azurion X-ray system with ClarityIQ technology provides a new standard of image quality, by pushing the boundaries of ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) imaging.