Contents
Rechargeable lithium ion battery, PAP device cable, 2 System One 50 series adaptors, battery case.
Compatibility
Supports DreamStation, System One 50 and 60 series CPAPs and BiPAPs.
Power supply
Utilizes DreamStation or System One power supply. Additional power supply not included.
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Sleep Therapy
Product Type
Sleep Therapy Accessories
Prescription
Not required
Run Time
14 hours¹
Recharge
3-4 hours
Minimum life cycle
≥ 70% of rated capacity after 1000 cycles
Capacity
90w
Warranty
6 months
Dimensions
1.25” (3.175 cm) x 5.25” (13.335 cm) x 9.0 (22.86 cm)
Weight
2.25 lbs. / 1.02 kg