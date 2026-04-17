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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Mounting
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the Fix Mounting upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MP20-70 monitors.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
(5.00 MB)
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M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
Features
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
5.00 MB
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