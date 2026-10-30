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IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 ITD Fix Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 ITD Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 ITD Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the fix mount upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(405.55 KB)
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Fix Mount Options: ITD Fix Mount
Features
Fix Mount Options: ITD Fix Mount
ITD part no. TS.0635.999 Kit includes: Universal adapter; adapter plate for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load, universal adapter
14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, universal adapter and andapter plate
anodized
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
405.55 KB
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