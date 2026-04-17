IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel.
GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.