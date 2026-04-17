IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.