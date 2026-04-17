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IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on the top shelf of a Draeger Primus Anesthesia Machine.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
(1.34 MB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
(2.56 MB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
(511.21 KB)
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IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen
IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Show more
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
PDF
|
1.34 MB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
PDF
|
2.56 MB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
PDF
|
511.21 KB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits
PDF
|
330.02 KB
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