Patient-centric MRI equipment and solutions
At Philips, our mission is to enable fast, fully automated, and personalized MR exams for every patient while acting responsibly toward our planet and society. Through AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions, we improve your MR department’s productivity, enhance the experience for both patients and staff, and deliver high-quality diagnostic outcomes.
Explore our broad portfolio of clinical applications to serve your clinical needs.
Explore sustainable and cost-effective refurbished MRI systems that are as good as new.
MR Services maintain and optimize your equipment while helping achieve your clinical, operational, financial, patient and staff satisfaction goals.