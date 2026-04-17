ProChamber is the professional model valved holding chamber for the acute respiratory care setting. Its proven clinical performance and great value make ProChamber the choice for the budget-conscious clinician.
Ways to obtain the product
Simple design doesn't require assembly
Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry
Professional VHC for effective drug delivery
Features
Simple design doesn't require assembly
Simple design doesn't require assembly
Optional silicone masks help patients transition
The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.
Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry
ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.