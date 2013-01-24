Home
ReActiv Treadmill

PTE4000CT/37
  • Stands up to the miles Stands up to the miles Stands up to the miles
    ReActiv Treadmill

    PTE4000CT/37

    Stands up to the miles

    The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.

      Intuitive, easy-to-read display and USB charging for phones

      Intuitive, easy-to-read display and USB charging for phones

      The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, and three windows for readouts. This includes many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more. The USB port also allows trickle charging for cell phones.

      Front and rear motors allow true up and downhill walking

      Front and rear motors allow true up and downhill walking

      With lift motors located at the front and rear of the deck, the walking surface replicates true uphill and downhill exercise to incorporate different muscle groups and tendons than flat walking. Incline and decline adjusts in 0.5 percent increments to fine-tune the program.

      The full length handrails maximize safety

      The full length handrails maximize safety

      This treadmill is ideal for users who have challenges with balance, coordination and mobility, or individuals who are less sure of themselves on a treadmill. The handrails span the length of the generous 22" x 60" walking surface for improved balance and better user confidence.

      Maintain your desired heart rate

      Maintain your desired heart rate

      Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

      Start from 0.3mph with precise increments of 0.1 mph

      Small speed increments make this treadmill ideal for users of all ages, as well as users seeking recovery through physical activities. Unlike commercial treadmills, precise and small speed increments allow better safety and gait monitoring under the guidance of professionals. The belt speed, as low as 0.3 mph for starters, accommodates even the most deconditioned users.

      Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

      The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

      Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

      The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated grade adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

      Technical Specifications

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        440
        kg
        200

      • Power AC

        Volts
        • AC 100-120V for North America
        • AC 200-240V for EMEA

      • Belt/Deck

        inches
        22 x 60
        cm
        56 x 153

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CE Class SA
        • EN957
        • UL (Commercial grade)

      • Applicable connectivity

        ANT+
        Yes
        Bluetooth (FTMS)
        Yes

      • Grade range

        percentage
        - 5.0% to 15%

      • Motor spec

        HP
        4

      • Speed range

        mph
        0.3 to 12 in 0.1 increment
        km/h
        0.48 to 20 in 0.1 increment

      • Stride surface

        inches
        22x60

      • USB port

        Charging
        Yes (2.0 A)

      • Built-in HR receiver

        Type
        • ANT+
        • Bluetooth

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Fan

        Yes
        3 speed levels

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR Auto pilot
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • METs
        • Plateau
        • 5K
        • Air force
        • Army
        • Coast guard
        • CTT
        • Gerkin
        • HR 65%
        • HR 80%
        • HR Interval
        • Marines
        • Navy
        • Peb
        • WFI

      • Start speed

        mph
        0.3
        km/h
        0.48

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

