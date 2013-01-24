Getting started with Lumify tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts couldn't be easier: plug in your transducer, redeem one of the two access codes included with your transducer, begin using Reacts. The Access codes provided to you by Philips provide you free Reacts licenses, see below for details and terms:
One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture. It provides a highly secure connection within and outside the healthcare system to include hospital networks, home care, patients, private facilities, and clinicians working from home.
Reacts uses XMPP protocol and the jingle library for peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming capabilities, ensuring end to end DTLS-SRTP security with encryption to the audio and video streams.