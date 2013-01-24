Home
If you want to learn how to use the Philips Customer Services Portal in a effective and efficient way, please read the Frequently Asked Questions that are posted below. In case of other questions please submit your question via the ‘Contact Us’ button or contact the local Philips Customer Service organization.
What is the Philips Customer Services Portal?

Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging.  Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.

 

Always there, always on

Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.


The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.

 

Understanding your needs, designed for you

To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.
Types of user accounts

There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:

 

• Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.

• Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts. 
Which browsers are supported?
Browser
Version
Internet Explorer
9 or higher
Google Chrome
All
Firefox
All
Glossary
Terminology
Description
Asset Description
Philips internal asset description
Asset ID
Philips internal asset number
Case - Priority
1 - Critical Need
2 - System Down
3 - System Restricted
4 - Intermittent problem
5 - Scheduled Activity
Case activity -Type
Problem Reported by customer
Safety Question
T2 Activities
External Remarks
Case Number
Philips internal case number
Case Origin

Phone: case reported via Philips Customer Care center by phone

Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
Case Status

New: Case is logged.  

In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case

Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.

Closed: Case is closed and archived.

Custom Asset Name
Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
Event Type
Corrective Maintenance
Preventative Maintenance
Field Change Order
Installation
Application Support
Customer Information
Contractual Upgrade
Expiration Status (Contracts)

Green: >90 days from today

Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today

Red: <30 days from today
Functional Location Description
Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
Install Date
Installation date as per Philips install base records
Line Item Description
Description of the Philips contract
Line Item Number
Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
PO
Purchase Order
Product Modality
Group of Product family such as:
MR: Magnetic Resonance
US: Ultrasound,
CT: Computed Tomography
IXR: Interventional X-Ray
Report Closure Date
Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
SAP SWO
Internal Philips SAP reference number
Serial Number
Serial Number of the Asset
Service Contract
Philips Service Contract Number
Service Performance & Quality Report
If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
Service Type
Onsite
Remote
Bench repair
Parts Only
Sub-contractor service
Ship To
Account to which the contract has been sold to
Status
Active, Inactive, …
Technical ID (Tech ID)
Philips internal technical ID
UDI
Unique Device Identifier

Questions about the use of the Philips Customer Services Portal

Where can I find the customer facing documents (CSRs and PSRs) for historical cases?
Unfortunately, the new Customer Services Portal does yet not have the functionality in place for historical cases to download the CFDs nor have the ability to receive them via an e-mail (like in the previous CS Portal). In case you have a need for these CFDs, please request them via your local Philips Customer Services representative.
Installed Product, Asset, Contract Lines, Contracts, Incidents, Preventative Maintenance…. why do I see new terminology and how does this correlate?

Although we try to minimize the impact to our users, the implementation of a new IT platform and adherence to business standards does mean that new terminology is being introduced (good examples are the customer-facing documents like the CSRs (Customer Service Receipts) that have a new look and feel and have different terminology as well).

 

The list below provides insights on these
Previous Portal
New Portal
Asset
Installed Product
Corrective Maintenance
Incident
Previous Portal
Predictive / Preventative Maintenance
Contract Line Item
Contract
Contract
Contract Header
What does SLCP stand for?

SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers. 

 

Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.
What are ‘Strategic Items’?
Strategic items are those items in our installed base that typically have a contract coverage relevance. At this moment in time the CS portal shows Ultrasound transducers.
Do the 1EMS CS Portal and the SMx CS Portal have different URLs?
No, both CS portals can be accessed using the same URLs.
How long are the Activation and Password Reset mails active?
The 'Login and create password'/'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receiving the mail. Once expired, a password reset request must be submitted (see respective mail for contact details).
What is the policy around passwords?

A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:

  • Number
  • Special character
  • Lower case character
  • Upper case character
As I did not login for some time I had to request a password reset. Now I still cannot access my account... what happened?
In order to reduce the risk of owning unused licenses, the portal automatically deactivates user accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days. With this deactivation, the account assignment is also removed, which is why a user would experience the portal without any data. Please contact your local portal help desk to re-assign your account.
I see accounts in the account list that I don't recognize... what happened?
In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.
Can I log into the old and the new portal using the same user-id?
No you can't. Although it is possible to access both the old and the new CS portal, this can only be done using two different user-ids (you can, however, use the same URL for both portals). Keep in mind though that in the old CS portal you will not be able to create cases. Also, as soon as the new CS portal goes live in your country, neither installed product data (the assets), nor contracts nor cases will be updated in the old CS portal.
Is the CS Portal compatible with all browsers?
The CS Portal uses SalesForce ​Lightning technology and as such is not compatible with all browsers. As compatibility may change over time, we recommend checking the internet for the latest compatibility information. Using your search engine of choice, search for "supported browsers for salesforce lightning experience".
Which roles exists and what is the difference from an authorization perspective?
Like the old CS Portal, the new CS portal recognizes 3 roles, each with different capabilities as shown in overview below.
Role
Create Cases
C​​reate/Manage User
Maintain IP Custom Details*
Viewer
No
No
No
User
Yes
No
No
Manager
Yes
Yes
Yes
*The IP Custom Details contain the customer's description of a piece of equipment, reference number and location (Installed Product).
I am unable to open the CFDs from the CS Portal. What should I do?
It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com
When I try to download multiple CFDs, they simply open up in multiple tabs rather than download to my computer. What should I do?
This issue probably occurred due to a setting in your (Chrome) Browser. Please follow the steps in attached document below to resolve the issue.
Where can I find case details from cases created/closed in the legacy system?
These historical cases are not available via the generic case lists. They can be accessed via the 'Historical Cases' button of the Installed Product details pages.
