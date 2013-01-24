Oro-nasal mask AF421

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*AF421 (small) and (medium) sizes are indicated for use with pediatric patients 7 years or older and 20 kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
**AF421 (large) and (extra large) sizes are to be used on patients 30kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
This mask is intended to provide an interface for application of CPAP or bi-level therapy to patients. The mask is intended for single use in the hospital/institutional environment only.
