Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.