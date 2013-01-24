Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

SureSigns Vital signs monitor

SureSigns VSi

Vital signs monitor

Find similar products

Spot checks are easy and affordable with the Philips SureSigns* VSi monitor. Providing basic vital sign monitoring in a portable and reliable package, the VSi is intuitive to use and works easily with your network.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Oversized NBP on/off button

Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings

The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
2D bar-code scanner

2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.
Bright, color backlit screen

Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
Philips SpO2 technology

Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors

Philips SpO2 technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor** and Masimo.
Sturdy handle

Sturdy handle for easy portability

Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.
Oral temperature

Oral temperature in just four seconds

The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.
USB and LAN/serial data export ports

USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export

Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.
Ample storage

Ample storage for up to 50 patient records

Serve large wards by saving up to 50 patient records on one monitor.
  • * Adapter cables required
  • ** Not available in all markets

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand