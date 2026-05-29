Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.