Elastography and Auto ElastQ
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.