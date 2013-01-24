The Corindus CorPath® 200 is the first system designed to empower PCI with robotic precision.* It enables the placement of coronary guidewires and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-protected,
interventional cockpit.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The CorPath® 200 system consists of an Articulating Arm with a robotic drive and single-use cassette attached to the patient table. The physician controls the PCI devices using a touchscreen and joystick from a radiation shielded Interventional Cockpit.
Interventional Cockpit
Interventional Cockpit reduces radiation exposure for staff
With this robotic-assisted system, the user works in a lead-screened Interventional Cockpit shielded from radiation exposure. In the PRECISE study, radiation exposure for the primary operator was 95.2% lower than the levels found at the traditional table position.**
Articulating Arm
Articulating Arm works with robotic precision
The Articulating Arm translates physician commands into precise movements and manipulations of commercially available guidewires and balloon/stent catheters. The Arm extends the physician's dexterity with
1 mm discrete movements and offers sub-millimeter measurement capabilities.*
Innovative PCI technology
Innovative PCI technology builds your image
The Corindus CorPath® 200 system is the latest innovation in interventional care. It provides an advanced working environment in the cath lab. This may help your medical facility attract and retain talented healthcare professional staff.
High precision PCI
High precision PCI enhances patient care
This groundbreaking robotic-assisted PCI system from Corindus enables physicians to precisely control stent delivery during heart interventions to enhance patient care.
1 Robotic precision defined as movement of devices by the CorPath® 200
2 JACC – Robotic PCI PRECISE Study clinical trial. The PRECISE Clinical Study was a 164 patient, multi-center non-randomized prospective single arm study. The trial demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the robotic-assisted PCI with outstanding clinical and technical procedural outcomes.
