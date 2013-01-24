Preattached leadwire electrode Radiolucent ECG accessories

Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46cm (18") non-shielded, radiolucent carbon leads. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 33mm (7/8" x 1-1/4"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories.