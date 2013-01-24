Home
Trilogy Adult/Pediatric External Flow Sensor with Cable

Trilogy

Adult/Pediatric External Flow Sensor with Cable

This reusable adult/pediatric external flow sensor for use with Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilators.

Specifications

Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300

