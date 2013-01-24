Home
Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Portable hospital-to-home ventilator

Trilogy Evo

Portable hospital-to-home ventilator

The next generation of the Philips Trilogy ventilator delivers proven performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, and is designed to stay with your patients across changing care environments.

Specifications

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assist control (pressure control)
A/C-VC
  • Assist control (volume control)
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
S/T
  • Spontaneous/timed ventilation
SIMV-PC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (pressure control)
SIMV-VC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (volume control)
MPV-PC
  • Mouthpiece ventilation (pressure control)
MPV-VC
  • Mouthpiece ventilation (volume control)
Physical
Weight
  • 5.2 kg
Size
  • 16.5 cm D x 28.6 cm W x 24.5 cm H 6.48” D x 11.25” W x 9.65” H
Screen dimensions
  • 8”, 20.32 cm
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 to 30 l/min; maximum 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 to 600 kPa (41 to 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 to 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 to 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 to 100%
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 to 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 to 200 cmH2O/l/sec
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 to 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21% to 100%
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 to 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 to 321 beats per minute
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 to 150 mmHg
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.7 - 0.6A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24V 6.5A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • 15 hours’ nominal total run time per method in IEC 80601-2-72 (7.5 hours each battery)
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • from 0% to 80%: 2.5 hours; from 0% to 100%: 3.5 hours
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • PEEP+1 to 89 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • OFF, 10 - 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • OFF, 0.2 - 30 L/min
Respiratory Rate
  • OFF, 1 - 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • OFF, 5 - 60 sec
Apnea Interval
  • 5 to 60 sec
No trigger
  • OFF; 0.5-15 min (ONLY in MPV)
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • PSV, S/T, and A/C-PC modes only
Tidal volume
  • 35 - 2000 ml on Dual Limb and Active Flow circuits, 50 - 2000 ml on passive and active PAP circuits
Breath rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 - 35 cmH20 for active circuits 3 - 25 cmH20 for passive circuits
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 to 25 cmH20
IPAP
  • 3 to 60 cmH20
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 to 60 cmH20
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0s
Rise time
  • 0 to 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Off, AutoTrak, Sensitive, AutoTrak, and Flow Trigger
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0.5 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% - 90% of peak flow
Flow pattern
  • Square, Ramp
FiO2
  • 21% - 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0.3 to 3.0 sec
Backup ventilation
  • ON-OFF
  • *Nominal run time per method in International Electrotechnical Commission (7.5 hour/battery). Detachable battery charge time 0% to 80% is 2.5 hours, internal battery charge time 0% to 100% is 3.5 hours.

