Disclaimer

Philips AI Manager is not intended for data interpretation or diagnosis. Availability and functionality of the solutions and applications is subject to regulatory approvals, and may vary per market. The functionalities and benefits of the solutions and applications may further depend on customer specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.

The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.

*Philips acts as a reseller for the AI application portfolio.