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Fluoroscopy 7000 N ProxiDiagnost N90

DRF digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy solution

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The versatile ProxiDiagnost N90 digital radiography-fluoroscopy (DRF) room is a compact 2-in-1 powerhouse, with premium Philips imaging innovation, designed to enhance your clinical confidence

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Features
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Click here for more information
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Click here for more information
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Click here for more information
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Click here for more information
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures

Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Click here for more information
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Bariatrics
Bariatrics

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.

Bariatrics

Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Click here for more information
Bariatrics
Bariatrics

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Click here for more information
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Click here for more information
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Click here for more information
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Click here for more information
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Click here for more information
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Click here for more information
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
  • 2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
  • Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
  • Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
  • Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
See all features
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Click here for more information
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy

Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Click here for more information
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment video

Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment

GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Click here for more information
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work video

Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work

When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Click here for more information
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed video

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures

Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Click here for more information
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility

Outstanding accessibility

The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Bariatrics
Bariatrics

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.

Bariatrics

Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Click here for more information
Bariatrics
Bariatrics

Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Click here for more information
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging video

Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging

With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Click here for more information
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Click here for more information
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver

Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Click here for more information
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations

SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Click here for more information
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow

The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Click here for more information
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection

Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Documentation

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Product overview (1)

Product overview

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Product overview (1)

Product overview

Specifications

Table Geometry
Table Geometry
Weight capacity Static
  • 300 kg (661 lbs)
Weight capacity Tilting
  • 250 kg (551.2 lbs)
Weight capacity All movements
  • 185 kg (407.9 lbs)
Footrest weight capacity
  • 250 kg (551.2 lbs)
Table tilt angle
  • +90° – -30°, optional -45°/-85°
Tabletop
  • 200 cm x 80 cm (78.7" x 31.5")
Tabletop to detector housing clearance
  • 25 – 60 cm (9.8" – 23.6")
Tabletop height
  • 83.3 cm (32.8")
Detector for table Bucky
  • SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Dynamic Flat Detector
Dynamic Flat Detector
Type
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Active area
  • 42 cm x 42.6 cm (16.5" x 16.8")
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2880 pixel x 2881 pixel
Acquisition mode continuous fluoroscopy
  • Up to 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF)
  • 0.5 – 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy (PCF)
  • 0.5 – 6 fps
Generator
Generator
Power
  • 65 kW, 80 kW optional
Exposure Techniques
  • Manual, Automatic, Intelligent Exp. (IQX) in-pulse control , Automatic kV
Fluoroscopy Techniques
  • In-pulse control with Grid or Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 – 150 kV
Tube voltage fluoroscopy
  • 40 – 125 kV
Vertical Stand (option)
Vertical Stand (option)
Vertical travel (motorized)
  • 30 – 180 cm (11.8 – 5'11")
Detector
  • Fixed 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17") or SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Tilting (motorized)
  • Optional, -20° – +90°
Ceiling Suspension CSM (option)
Ceiling Suspension CSM (option)
Type
  • Four-part telescopic column
Collimator
  • Motorized, automatic
SkyPlate Detector Small (option)
SkyPlate Detector Small (option)
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector Size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Image Matrix Size
  • 1500 pixel x 1920 pixel
SkyPlate Detector Large (option)
SkyPlate Detector Large (option)
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector Size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Active area
  • 34.5 cm x 42.1 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Image Matrix Size
  • 2330 pixel x 2846 pixel
Applicational Range
Applicational Range
Fluoroscopy
  • Gastro intestinal, urinary studies, ERCP, fluoroscopy guided injections etc
Radiography
  • Skull, ribs, spine, pelvis, upper extremities, long spine, lung, abdomen etc
Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Control buttons
  • color coded control buttons; capacitive sensor for three-axis brake-release
Data displayed includes
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image (option)
Full color LCD touch display
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
Table Geometry
Table Geometry
Weight capacity Static
  • 300 kg (661 lbs)
Weight capacity Tilting
  • 250 kg (551.2 lbs)
Dynamic Flat Detector
Dynamic Flat Detector
Type
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
See all specifications
Table Geometry
Table Geometry
Weight capacity Static
  • 300 kg (661 lbs)
Weight capacity Tilting
  • 250 kg (551.2 lbs)
Weight capacity All movements
  • 185 kg (407.9 lbs)
Footrest weight capacity
  • 250 kg (551.2 lbs)
Table tilt angle
  • +90° – -30°, optional -45°/-85°
Tabletop
  • 200 cm x 80 cm (78.7" x 31.5")
Tabletop to detector housing clearance
  • 25 – 60 cm (9.8" – 23.6")
Tabletop height
  • 83.3 cm (32.8")
Detector for table Bucky
  • SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Dynamic Flat Detector
Dynamic Flat Detector
Type
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Active area
  • 42 cm x 42.6 cm (16.5" x 16.8")
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2880 pixel x 2881 pixel
Acquisition mode continuous fluoroscopy
  • Up to 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF)
  • 0.5 – 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy (PCF)
  • 0.5 – 6 fps
Generator
Generator
Power
  • 65 kW, 80 kW optional
Exposure Techniques
  • Manual, Automatic, Intelligent Exp. (IQX) in-pulse control , Automatic kV
Fluoroscopy Techniques
  • In-pulse control with Grid or Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 – 150 kV
Tube voltage fluoroscopy
  • 40 – 125 kV
Vertical Stand (option)
Vertical Stand (option)
Vertical travel (motorized)
  • 30 – 180 cm (11.8 – 5'11")
Detector
  • Fixed 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17") or SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Tilting (motorized)
  • Optional, -20° – +90°
Ceiling Suspension CSM (option)
Ceiling Suspension CSM (option)
Type
  • Four-part telescopic column
Collimator
  • Motorized, automatic
SkyPlate Detector Small (option)
SkyPlate Detector Small (option)
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector Size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Image Matrix Size
  • 1500 pixel x 1920 pixel
SkyPlate Detector Large (option)
SkyPlate Detector Large (option)
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector Size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Active area
  • 34.5 cm x 42.1 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Image Matrix Size
  • 2330 pixel x 2846 pixel
Applicational Range
Applicational Range
Fluoroscopy
  • Gastro intestinal, urinary studies, ERCP, fluoroscopy guided injections etc
Radiography
  • Skull, ribs, spine, pelvis, upper extremities, long spine, lung, abdomen etc
Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Control buttons
  • color coded control buttons; capacitive sensor for three-axis brake-release
Data displayed includes
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image (option)
Full color LCD touch display
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
  • ¹Feature is not available for sale in Greater China region
  • ²Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead Bone Suppression

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