By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Bariatrics
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, full leg and spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Reduction of soft radiation is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled automatically and in real time within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
When equipped with a ceiling suspension ProxiDiagnost N90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Outstanding accessibility
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Outstanding accessibility
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
The small table footprint gives free access at the back. Combined with a slim detector housing, it allows outstanding access to the patient during procedures
Bariatrics
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Bariatrics
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (661 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and superb image quality.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning at the system. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
SkyFlow is the industry’s first AI-powered scatter correction algorithm technology for non-grid free exposures. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
¹Feature is not available for sale in Greater China region
²Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead Bone Suppression
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.