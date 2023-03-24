Search terms

Philips Patient Monitor 6000 series

Monitoring patients everywhere it matters

Delivering exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are leading priorities for healthcare providers. At the same time, you’re looking to make efficient use of resources, navigate budget restrictions and remain flexible to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.

Introducing the Patient Monitor 6000 Series – bringing a scalable, modular approach to patient care. Available in three configurations, this series supports monitoring across multiple care settings from operating room and ICU to step-down and general care units, including during transport within the hospital.

Get in touch
Get in touch
IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series Teaser Video

Featured products in the Patient Monitor 6000 series

  • 0
Closeup of patient being monitored on Patient Monitor

Designed with you and your patients in mind

With sleek contours and a clean design, the Patient Monitor 6000 Series is compact and unobtrusive, helping your caregivers to focus on their patients. The touchscreen and user interface help keep training effort to a minimum. A dark color palette and pleasing alarm tones encourage clinicians to maintain their focus.

PM6000 Flexible link pods

Plug-and-play modularity

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series includes new Flexible Link technology, bringing plug-and-play simplicity to your hospital workflows. Combining Flexible Link pods and traditional measurement modules allows you to easily connect supported external modules and scale up the range of parameters using a single device.

Clinician plugging cable into rack using Patient Monitor

Operational and cost efficiency

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series is designed to deliver efficiency and flexibility in terms of clinical workflow, resource allocation and budgeting. It integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and our central station (PIC iX) and has the same interface as other IntelliVue devices, helping to streamline implementation and training effort.1

Clinical Decision Support tools

Support for clinical decision making

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series features the same software as the Philips IntelliVue MX family, delivering advanced clinical applications and decision support tools and helping you simplify work and data flows.

Designed with you and your patients in mind.

IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Product Overview Video

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] The claim expressed is the calculated percentage based on 32 respondents who participated in the summative evaluation.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.