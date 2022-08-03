Search terms

Experience insights from your peers

Sebastian Kelle headshot

Prof. Sebastian Kelle, German Heart Center Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Cardiovascular MR for patients with COVID-19

Cardiac MR is proving effective for assessing potential myocardial injury in both the acute and convalescent phases of COVID-19.

Read the article (156.0KB)
Teresa Lopez headshot

Dr. Teresa López-Fernández, La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Using advanced ultrasound tools to assess cancer therapy-related cardiac dysfunction

Time-consuming methods are overcome by applying Philips Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) to cardiotoxicity prevention.

Read the article (9.7MB)
Jonathon Leipsic headshot

Prof. Jonathon Leipsic, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC Canada

CT coronaries analysis

The additional tasks associated with performing more coronary CT angiographies are resulting in a higher need for automation.

Watch the video

Raman Danrad headshot

Dr. Raman Danrad, Louisiana State University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Impact of spectral CT in coronary assessment and outcomes

Coronary CTA using detector-based spectral CT improves workflow by eliminating a separate protocol for spectral scanning.

Read the article (85.0KB)
Two clinicians from Cardiac Vascular Institute smile together

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, Miami, Florida USA

Putting patients first and bringing efficiency to cardiac workflows

Integrated, patient-centric care requires workflow technologies that help physicians make decisions based on data and insights.

Read the article (78.0KB)
Pei Ni Jone headshot

Professor Alex Lee, Prince of Wales Hospital, HongKong, China

Photorealistic imaging in 3D echocardiography

Virtual light source highlights structuresand facilitates depth perception forenhanced interpretation of heart diseaseimages

Read the article (1.37MB)

