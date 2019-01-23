On the routine MR sequences that we did, we could see acute

ischemic lesions. We see them very well on the diffusion images,

where acute ischemic lesions usually appear with high signal

intensity and restricted diffusion. However, the etiology of these

lesions cannot be derived from these images.



An area of restricted diffusion was seen in the anterior cerebral

artery territory and we concluded it was an ischemic lesion. On

MR angiography we can just see if there is stenosis or vessel

occlusion, but it does not provide us information on the etiology

of this kind of lesion.



So, we decided to perform Black Blood imaging. The presence

and the pattern of vessel wall enhancement on Black Blood

imaging, can help us to determine the etiology of the lesion.



Many studies have shown that Black Blood imaging can help

differentiate vasculitis from other causes of vasculopathy, such as

atherosclerosis, with a high specificity [1-3]. In an atherosclerotic

lesion, vessel wall thickening and enhancement are usually eccentric,

while in vasculitis the wall thickening and enhancement are usually

concentric, homogenous, and in a long portion of the vessel.



Furthermore, this imaging can also be used for the follow-up

of patients whenever their treatment is installed in order to

determine the efficacy of a particular treatment.



In this case the Black Blood imaging helped us to suggest the

diagnosis of HIV-related brain vasculitis.