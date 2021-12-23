Medical Device recall notification (U.S. only) /
field safety notice (Outside of U.S.)

Philips Respironics

If you haven't yet registered your device

Learn more about the recall

Begin registration process

Call the toll-free number for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (00966) 800-814-0039 or the international toll-free number for other countries (0044) 20-8089-3822

Home > Quick tips about the recall

Quick tips about the recall

December 23, 2021
We're here to support you with quick tips about the recall.
Read the updated recall notification. (225.0KB)
SRC Talk doctor recall icon

Don't stop therapy before talking to your doctor.


Our goal is to get all patients a replacement device as soon as possible so they can confidently continue with therapy. While you wait for a replacement device, it's important to talk to your doctor before making any changes or stopping therapy. Read the updated recall notification
SRC Email updates recall icon

Check your email regularly for updates.


Phillps sends out updates about the recall regularly via email, and you can always check philips.com/src-update for the latest information. You'll also get emails from us with information about your replacement device status. If you aren't receiving email updates, please call 877-907-7508 and be sure to check your spam folder.
SRC Foam removal recall icon

Don't try to remove the foam yourself.


Trying to repair your device yourself or using a third party repair kit could interfere with your device and may stop it from working completely. Philips does not offer repair kits for sale, nor would we authorize third parties to do so. Only authorized service professionals can perform the rework.
SRC Register device recall icon

Register your device, even if you haven't used ozone cleaning methods.


Even if you have never used ozone to clean your device, it may still be affected. Please register here.
SRC Fraudulent activity recall icon

Be aware of fraudulent activity.


Philips will never ask for your credit card information or social security number by phone or email. Please remember that the best source of information is always your provider/DME or Philips.

What to expect next

 

Clinical information has been made available to your care teams to help them make the best decision about your treatment plan. Since your physician knows your medical history, they are the most qualified person to determine the benefit or risk of staying on your therapy until you receive your replacement device. ​ ​

 

We understand that waiting for news about when and how your device will be repaired or replaced can be frustrating and that timing is critical. We are working hard to complete this recall and will stay in communication with both you and your care team share the most up-to-date information. While we have already made progress in shipping replacement devices, and have increased our production capacity, we anticipate the repair and replacement program in the US will take through approximately September 2022 to complete.   

 

You can also visit philips.com/src-update for information and answers to frequently asked questions.

If you haven't yet registered your device

Learn more about the recall

Begin registration process

Call the toll-free number for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (00966) 800-814-0039 or the international toll-free number for other countries (0044) 20-8089-3822

* This is a recall notification for the US only, and a field safety notice for the rest of the world. In the US, the recall notification has been classified by the FDA as a Class I recall. Devices authorized for repair and replacement include DreamStation CPAP and BiLevel devices, DreamStation ASV devices, and DreamStation ST/AVAPS devices.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.