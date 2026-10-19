Philips digital pathology scanners offer high data storage, making it possible to scan high volumes of images. While Philips SG60 offers 4GB of physical memory and has a capacity of 60 slides, Philips SG300 offers 8GB and has a capacity of 300 slides, offering robust storage and high capacity.

Pathology Scanner SGi* is native configurable with DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output, where JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking potential storage savings.

The main difference between the SG and SGi* scanners is the output format: SG scanners generate images in Philips' proprietary iSyntax format, while SGi scanners additionally support native DICOM JPEG and DICOM JPEG XL output for enhanced interoperability and more storage-efficient data management.

*Philips Pathology Scanner SGi is for Research Use Only in the United States and not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.