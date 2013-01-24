Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Article

‹ Healthcare consulting

Healthcare transformation post COVID-19

Contact us

Healthcare has made 10 years of progress in just a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent webinar, Philips together with the Dubai Health Authority discussed ways to overcome challenges and build resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Watch the webinar in which the following speakers and topics were discussed:

 

  • How COVID-19 accelerated the future of healthcare
  • Why telehealth is no longer a luxury   
  • Connected Care like never before 
  • Building resilience with demand and capacity planning 
  • Health investments and Public Private Partnerships (PPP)
Dr. Ibtesam al Bastaki

Ugo Mosanya

Head of Strategy and Healthcare Consultancy,

Philips Middle East and Turkey

Dr. Ibtesam al Bastaki

Gerbrand van de Beek

Global Solutions Lead

Population Health Management,

Philips VitalHealth

Dr. Ibtesam al Bastaki

Deya Mudallal

Commercial and Clinical Leader Monitoring Analytics,

Philips Middle East and Turkey

Dr. Ibtesam al Bastaki

Debbie Slye

Consulting Principal and Global Clinical Lead,

Philips Healthcare Transformation Services

Dr. Ibtesam al Bastaki

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki

Director of Investment and Private Partnership,

Dubai Health Authority

Watch webinar

Recent insights

Whitepaper: Aobe and Beyond

White paper

 

Above and Beyond. Reshaping Healthcare after COVID-19.

How Healthcare-as-a-Service will become a new norm and reshape healthcare delivery.
Learn more
  • Restarting routine care post COVID-19

    Article

    Restarting routine care post COVID-19

    Learn more
More insights

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

Related practice area

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand