Data plays a crucial role in delivering healthcare by helping support clinical decisions and operational efficiency. Just over half (51%) of healthcare leaders say that data silos hinder their ability to utilize data effectively. Additionally, 20% report difficulties managing a high volume of data and 19% have difficulties obtaining data.1

Managing complex radiology workflows to drive efficiency requires a partner who can integrate clinical imaging and reporting into an enterprise-wide infrastructure, enhancing productivity through streamlined processes.

One partner, one solution, to unify radiology workflow

Operational and clinical workflows with high-speed and secure remote access for diagnostic reading, integrated reporting and AI-enabled workflow orchestration

Seamless and secure information sharing throughout the hospital network for a clear view of every patient’s care pathway

Unified imaging ecosystem for a better control of your data – from workflow management to the clinical repository, diagnostics, image sharing and more

Collaboration from virtually anywhere without compromising business and patient care

Demonstrated results

Intelligent algorithms for​ workflow prediction engine for data pre-processing 90% specificity3, 5 hours saved per week, $85K saved per year4

Up to $8.7k saved per HCC patient using qEASL a novel analysis of 3D MR/CT, which shortens the time needed to assess the efficacity of TACE & reduce ineffective treatment5

Up to 17% Increase of procedures, with same resources available in the practice6

CIO and IT professional hallway discussion

Choose the right data migration partner


An experienced data migration vendor can deliver a success rate above 99.8%. Choosing the right vendor can help you complete the project quickly and with little interruption to your current workflows. Discover 10 critical questions to ask before migrating your medical data.

Download now
Radiologist remote viewer home office

Optimize workflows and data security for remote radiologists


One challenge all health systems face is protecting patient data. 84% of the new generation of radiologist’s rate remote work as very important, according to a recent nationwide poll.Working remotely requires an extra layer of security between the radiologist and the server.

Download now
Radiologist and tech conferring

Radiology informatics


Streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your imaging needs from order management through report distribution.

Learn More
Radiologist full face with Diagnostic Viewer on screen

AI Manager


Enable your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow.

Learn More
Advanced Visualization Workspace discussion

Advanced Visualization Workspace


Give your physicians the tools to perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.

Learn More

Footnotes
 

* HealthSuite Imaging may not be available in all regions. Please consult your local Philips representative for more details.

[1] Future Health Index 2022 : philips-future-health-index-2022-report-healthcare-hits-reset-global.pdf

[2] 1 Neitzel E, vanSonnenberg E, Markovich D, Parris D, Tarrant J, Casola G, Mamlouk MD, Simeone JF, The New Normal or a Return to Normal: Nationwide Remote Radiology Reading Practices after Two Years of the COVID-19 Pandemic Journal of the American College of Radiology (2023), doi: doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2023.04.014

[3] CAD functionality of Riverain Technologies. ShihChung et al. AJR 2018; 210:480-488.

[4] Specktor B. Preprocessing prediction of advanced algorithms for medical imaging, J Digit Imaging 31:42-50, 2018 – Specificity results related to the heart segmentation and bone removal prediction performance as a function of number of positive training examples

[5] Cost-effectiveness of Imaging Tumor Response criteria in Hepatocellular Cancer after Transarterial Chemoembolization, Journal of American College of Radiology, www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S154614402031396X

[6] Results are specific to the institution of AU Health in the USA (part of Banner Health) where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.


Philips AI Manager is not intended for data interpretation or diagnosis. Availability of third-party algorithms may vary per market.

