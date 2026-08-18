Connecting cardiac care at the point of decision
Philips helps you efficiently connect cardiac care at the point of decision with a network of ECG, diagnostic, screening and enterprise ECG management systems that work together across the healthcare continuum. Advanced algorithms distill ECG data from multiple modalities, including Philips proven cardiographs and innovative Cardiac Workstations, into high-quality reports that integrate securely with your departmental or service line systems and EMR. So you have actionable insights to make fast, informed decisions, streamline workflow and elevate cardiac care.
Cardiac Workstation. It turns heads. And transforms care.