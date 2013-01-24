Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion demonstration
Familiarize yourself with an image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.
Philips Image-Guided Therapy – IntraSight interventional applications platform demonstration
Learn more about Philips IntraSight interventional application platform, a solution that offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven imaging, physiology & co-registration tools* on an intuitive and easy-to-use platform that can seamlessly integrate into any lab setting.
*Co-registration tools are available with IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision
Philips Hemodynamic System with Philips Patient Monitor IntelliVue X3 demonstration
Learn how to improve workflow in the interventional lab with continuous patient monitoring, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Philips Cardiovascular Imaging and Information Management - IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration
Familiarize with a solution providing a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your Philips representative for information on all the available options.
Clinical confidence: Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications
Gain confidence and flexibility to tackle COVID-19 cardiac challenges. Dr. Roberto Lang from the University of Chicago explains the impact of the virus to the left heart.
