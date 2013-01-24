Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

I can’t open my Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket

If you can’t open your Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket, there might be a simple solution. Discover here how to solve it yourself.

The steps to open the bucket are not being properly followed

When trying to open your SpeedPro (Max) bucket, please make sure to follow these steps:
  1. Press the release button on top of your SpeedPro (Max) to release the dust container. Take out the dust container
  2. Open the dust container lid
  3. Empty the contents in a bin
  4. Place back the dust container lid. It is properly closed when you here a click (see image 4)
  5. Place back the dust container. It is properly placed when you here a click.
Opening the bucket lid in your Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum

Troubleshooting

Device (3)
Performance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)