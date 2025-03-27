Take a small strand of hair about 2-3 cm wide to curl. You can also use the sectioning tool provided with your auto curler to determine the correct amount of hair you should take for curling.

Hold the auto curler vertically, close to your head, with its opening facing you.

Twist your hair strand once. This will make it easier to insert it into the auto curler.

Insert the hair into the curling chamber from the back opening.

Press and hold the curling button located on the handle of your auto curler.

Once your hair strand is curled, the auto curler will start beeping.