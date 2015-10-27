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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

TX1WT/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

High Resolution Sound

The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free

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Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High Resolution Sound

  • White

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

27/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound is nice and clear...but was my pair faulty?

The fit, noise cancellation and sound quality were all fantastic BUT the sound only sounded properly if the mic button was depressed. WHY?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic

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