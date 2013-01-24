Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

On-ear Wireless Headphones

TAH4205BK/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass
    -{discount-value}
    Bluetooth

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    TAH4205BK/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Over Ear - On Ear Headphones

      Feel that bass

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Bluetooth®
      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        166 hr
        Talk time
        21 hr
        Music play time
        29  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sound Enhancement
        Noise Reduction
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Sensitivity
        110  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        dynamic

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.15  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.29  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1805  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1095  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10969 8

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        1.04  kg
        Nett weight
        0.5415  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4985  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10969 5

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20090 6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.