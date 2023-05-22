Ultimate closeness and skin comfort
Experience an ultimate closeness and skin comfort - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With up to 165.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now reengineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%* for maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The Beard Styler's rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.
The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch which also fits your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator- Cleaning Indicator- Battery Low Indicator- Replacement Head Indicator- Travel Lock Indicator
Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially-designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.
Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.
Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with 7 years motor & battery lifetime, having long lasting power for a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
