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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300OR/00

Designed for sports and music

Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.

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One-touch NFC wireless pairing

Designed for sports and music

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Crafted with moisture-proof IPX2 that is ideal for sports

Crafted with moisture-proof IPX2 that is ideal for sports

IPX2 moisture-proof materials make the SHQ7300 ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. IPX2 is the international standard for water proofability, ensuring that dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter the earpiece.

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.

Bluetooth for enjoying music and calls – wirelessly

Bluetooth for enjoying music and calls – wirelessly

When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite tunes, pair your Philips SHQ7300 with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet – all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song, while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

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