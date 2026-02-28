2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ7300OR/00
Designed for sports and music
Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
IPX2 moisture-proof materials make the SHQ7300 ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. IPX2 is the international standard for water proofability, ensuring that dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter the earpiece.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.
When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite tunes, pair your Philips SHQ7300 with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet – all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song, while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.
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