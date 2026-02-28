2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
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