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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ4305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Neckband

Insert earphones provide sound isolation

Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

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