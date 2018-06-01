2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4300OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
OmarVromVrom
01/06/2018
United Kingdom
Awesome Headphones
Owned it for years now, and am always in a search for headphones and music stuff, but this one has been the best fit for me over the years...brilliant design and super freakin light weight and voice excellence and no voice leak at al....BRILLIANT Headphones. (I just need Philips to make me a wireless one, that's all i need nowadays)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
Raymond79
15/10/2017
United Kingdom
Not good
Awful! Do not fit in ear canal, thus giving off horrible tinny sound, zero bass!! Awful!!!!
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones