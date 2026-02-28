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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ3305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

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