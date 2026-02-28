2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.
Reviews