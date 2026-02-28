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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200PP/10

Tuned for Sports

With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

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With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • Purple

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

Your ActionFit headphones come with ultrasoft silicon ear caps that are specially designed to sit snugly in your ears. They’re so comfortable that you may never want to take them out.

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

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