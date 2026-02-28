2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP895/97
HiFi
With an auto-fit headband and soft velvet ear cushions for extra comfort, and a huge 'XXL' size speaker driver for a full-bodied sound, the SHP 895 HiFi stereo headphone provides the perfect listening experience.
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
A detachable cable is convenient to connect or store away depending on your needs.
The extensively cushioned 'Auto Fit' head band with integrated breathable mesh, ensures you stay cool & comfortable during prolonged periods of use.
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