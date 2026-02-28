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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

HiFi Stereo Headphone

SHP895/97

HiFi

With an auto-fit headband and soft velvet ear cushions for extra comfort, and a huge 'XXL' size speaker driver for a full-bodied sound, the SHP 895 HiFi stereo headphone provides the perfect listening experience.

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XXL speaker driver

HiFi

50mm speaker driver for sound without audible distortion

The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.

A 4m detachable cable for extended life & simplified storage

A detachable cable is convenient to connect or store away depending on your needs.

Breathable headband improves comfort for prolonged use

The extensively cushioned 'Auto Fit' head band with integrated breathable mesh, ensures you stay cool & comfortable during prolonged periods of use.

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