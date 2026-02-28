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Discontinued

HiFi Stereo Headphone

SHP805/97

HiFi

When you're looking for a comfortable HiFi stereo headphone, the SHP 805 is a perfect choice. Its large 40 mm diameter speaker driver delivers impressive sound quality for a personal listening experience that brings your music to life.

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Large speaker driver

HiFi

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

Ergonomic cushions improve wearing comfort and bass

The ergonomic earcushion shape and luxurious materials ensure a more comfortable fit and better bass performance thanks to reduced audio leakage.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

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